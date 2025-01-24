UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 58.59%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $968,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after buying an additional 541,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $454,477,000 after acquiring an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after acquiring an additional 405,232 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

