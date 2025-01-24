UMB Bank n.a. Acquires New Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETHE. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,303,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $27.21 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

