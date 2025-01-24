UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Down 0.3 %

EQH opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,273.36. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,698 shares of company stock worth $7,904,806. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

