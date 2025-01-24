UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 32.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

EXLS stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

