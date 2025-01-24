UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb by 91.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,109,076 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 41.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

