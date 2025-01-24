UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.23.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

