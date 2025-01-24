UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 96,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.77 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

