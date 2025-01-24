UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NU were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NU by 81.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NU by 86.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NYSE:NU opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

