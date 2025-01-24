UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,941,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,772,000 after acquiring an additional 292,393 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,573,009. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $114.26 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

