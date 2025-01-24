UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 7,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.66. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

