UMB Bank n.a. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,692,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 82.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 138.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

