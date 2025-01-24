UMB Bank n.a. Has $154,000 Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 368,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,596,000 after purchasing an additional 626,427 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,684,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,575,000 after buying an additional 177,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,798,000 after buying an additional 219,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after acquiring an additional 747,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $516,611.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,050.96. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,178 shares of company stock worth $8,871,746. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

