UMB Bank n.a. Has $156,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KEYS stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
