UMB Bank n.a. Has $174,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

