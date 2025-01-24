UMB Bank n.a. Has $84,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,436,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,504. This trade represents a 20.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.77.

TYL opened at $593.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $638.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

