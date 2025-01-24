UMB Bank n.a. Has $85,000 Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 36.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 7.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 132.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

