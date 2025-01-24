UMB Bank n.a. Has $89,000 Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WAB opened at $209.17 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $128.96 and a 12 month high of $209.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average of $181.69. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 35,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $6,740,741.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,946,148.90. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 875 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $165,112.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,444,922.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,243 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

