UMB Bank n.a. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Floor & Decor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 189,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.4 %

FND opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

