UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 273.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.2 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.