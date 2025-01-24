UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 85.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $187.82 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.