UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $291.71 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.87.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

