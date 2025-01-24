UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Comerica by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 19.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

