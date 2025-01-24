UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.96.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.9 %

EXPE stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $192.34.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,310. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.