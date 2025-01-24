UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYF opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

