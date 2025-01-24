UMB Bank n.a. Invests $95,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $219.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

