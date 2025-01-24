UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SEA were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,544,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $283,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SE shares. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $116.44 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.24 and a beta of 1.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

