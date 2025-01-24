UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 106.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $882,192.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,668,756.96. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $90,577.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares in the company, valued at $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

