UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 794.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.25.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $421.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.55. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

