UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,390 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 234.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $287,144,000 after purchasing an additional 803,257 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,201,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.5% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 839,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BUD opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

