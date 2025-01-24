UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 200 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $208.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.22 and a 1-year high of $212.84.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,372,590.34 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.25.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

