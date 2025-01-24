UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 258 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 168,498 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in United Airlines by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

