UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 300 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,070 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 241,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,228,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 194,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RPM International by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.38. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $141.79.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $459,611.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,315.44. This represents a 23.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $80,469.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

