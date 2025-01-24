UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 49 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTW opened at $319.00 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $242.54 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

