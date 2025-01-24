UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 505 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $597,234,000 after buying an additional 172,505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $166,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115,504 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after purchasing an additional 995,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,224 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Griffin Securities cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

