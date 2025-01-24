UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 684 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.