UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 758 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.'s holdings in DexCom were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DXCM opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

