UMB Bank n.a. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,695,000 after buying an additional 1,200,771 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,026,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,061,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 532,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 477,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,271,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.15 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

