UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 269.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after buying an additional 1,269,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after purchasing an additional 466,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

