UMB Bank n.a. Sells 132 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,621 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 224,436 shares in the company, valued at $50,599,096.20. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $1,499,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,969,671.68. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,240 shares of company stock valued at $65,312,715 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEAM opened at $265.70 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $287.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.87 and its 200 day moving average is $203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

