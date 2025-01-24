UMB Bank n.a. Sells 196 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

GEHC opened at $88.16 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

