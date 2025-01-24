UMB Bank n.a. Sells 200 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,428. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,861,122. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,384. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

OneMain Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OMF opened at $58.03 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.03%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

