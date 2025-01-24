UMB Bank n.a. Sells 262 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.