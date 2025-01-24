UMB Bank n.a. Sells 362 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 354,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

