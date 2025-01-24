UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,839 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

