United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Raised by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in United Airlines by 489.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $63,486,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

