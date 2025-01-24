Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.45. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 127,468 shares trading hands.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
