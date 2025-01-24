Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.45. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 127,468 shares trading hands.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 204,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $11,337,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.