Wedbush Has Negative Outlook of Western Digital Q1 Earnings

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Western Digital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Digital’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Western Digital by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,030,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 871,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 24.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,453,000 after buying an additional 732,344 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,034,000 after acquiring an additional 651,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Western Digital by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 709,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after acquiring an additional 534,168 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,211,000 after purchasing an additional 477,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $139,390.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,723.52. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $2,092,463.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,417.98. This trade represents a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock worth $2,324,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

