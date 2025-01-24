Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Shares of STX opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 58.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $968,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 198,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

