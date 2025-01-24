Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $9.58. Weibo shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 484,073 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on WB. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 282,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 105,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 468,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 98,017 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth $5,064,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

