What is Raymond James’ Estimate for WSP Global Q4 Earnings?

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$264.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$271.91.

WSP Global Stock Up 1.3 %

WSP Global stock opened at C$261.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$248.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$237.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The stock has a market cap of C$32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$192.57 and a twelve month high of C$261.85.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

